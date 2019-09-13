A planned auction on Tuesday of the now-closed Colortree Group Inc.’s offset printing presses and other equipment could be put on hold.
Three creditors of Colortree filed a Chapter 7 petition with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond on Wednesday to try to force the Henrico County-based printing company into involuntary bankruptcy protection.
The three creditors claim Colortree, which abruptly ceased operations in early June, owes them a total of more than $8.2 million.
On Friday, a lawyer representing the three creditors filed an automatic notice of stay with the bankruptcy court to stop any creditors from selling off assets or collecting claims.
Sterling National Bank, which provided financing to Colortree’s owner for its operations that was secured by liens on substantially all of the company’s assets, filed a motion late Friday seeking relief from that automatic stay to allow for Tuesday’s auction to proceed as scheduled.
Sterling said in court documents that it is owed more than $6.8 million on the loan that has been and remains in default.
Sterling also said it continues to finance Colortree’s operations since it ceased operations “for the primary purpose of conducting an orderly liquidation of Colortree’s assets,” the court filing said. This includes rent payments of more than $70,000 per month.
“During this period, the financial advisor retained by Colortree continued with efforts to find a buyer for Colortree’s business, but was unsuccessful,” according to Sterling’s motion.
Colortree had operated for more than 30 years printing direct-mail envelopes, flyers, brochures and other products. It laid off all 240 employees when the company closed its offices and plant at 8000 Villa Park Drive, off East Parham Road near Brook Road.
PPL Group LLC is conducting the sale for Sterling, which provided financing to James “Pat” Patterson, Colortree’s president and CEO, when his management group in late 2016 acquired the majority stake in the company that he didn’t own. Patterson could not be reached for comment.
PPL Group, which handles liquidation and auctions of industrial plants and equipment, and North East Printing Machinery Inc., which trades used graphic arts equipment, are handling the on-site and online auction that was slated to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday. All of Colortree’s machines, presses and equipment were slated to be auctioned off.
“The auctioneer ... expects that the auction will be well attended based on the significant interest that the auctioneer has received in the months leading up to the auction,” according to Sterling’s motion. “If the auction were cancelled at this late date, the auctioneer believes that it could potentially chill participation at any subsequent auction of the auctioned assets.”
Gregory S. Bean, the lawyer who is representing the three petitioning creditors, could not be reached for comment Friday.
A hearing on Sterling’s motion to allow for the auction to take place is slated for 10 a.m. Monday before Bankruptcy Court Judge Keith L. Phillips.
Commercial printer Lindenmeyr Munroe, paper manufacturer Domtar Corp. and printing equipment and supplies distributor G.E. Richards Graphic Supplies filed the involuntary bankruptcy petition. Colortree has 21 days to file a response to the petition. A bankruptcy judge will determine the outcome.
Lindenmeyr Munroe, the Purchase, N.Y.-based printer that is a unit of Central National Gottesman Inc., said it is owed $8.008 million. The company has operations throughout the country including a small facility off Tomlynn Street in Henrico and a warehouse off Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield County.
Domtar, which has its U.S. headquarters in South Carolina, claims Colortree owes it $155,731. Domtar is one of the country’s largest producers of uncoated free-sheet paper.
G.E. Richards, which has an office on Eastport Boulevard in eastern Henrico, said it is owed $11,041.
