Travel and tourism spending in the Richmond region grew 5% in 2018 compared with the prior year.
Tourism generated more than $2.6 billion in local spending, according to a new study released Tuesday by the U.S. Travel Association and commissioned by the Virginia Tourism Corp., the state’s travel promotion agency.
The region saw 7.7 million visitors last year.
The bulk of the tourism spending in the region took place in Henrico County, which was estimated at $963.5 million. Henrico ranked fifth among localities in the state for total domestic travel expenditures.
The city of Richmond ranked second in the region in tourism spending, with $800.2 million in tourism revenue.
Elsewhere in the region, travel spending was estimated at $525.8 million in Chesterfield County; $258.8 million in Hanover County (which includes Ashland); $36.3 million in New Kent County; and $9.9 million in Powhatan County.
“Tourism is a powerful economic engine for our region and boosts quality of life,” said Jack Berry, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization that offers services to support the area’s hospitality industry. Its member jurisdictions are the town of Ashland, counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico New Kent and Powhatan and the city of Richmond.
“Through innovative marketing and sales, the Richmond Region Tourism team works throughout the year to market the region to leisure travelers and meetings, conventions and tournamentsm" Berry said. "We’re excited to see the tourism industry’s continued growth and the positive impact is has on our community.”
Tourism in the Richmond region generated $96.8 million in state taxes and $73.5 million in local taxes last year, the study showed. Tourism also supported 24,400 jobs in 2018.
Statewide, tourism resulted in 234,000 jobs and $1.78 billion in state and local taxes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That’s great now if the political leaders get their act together and listen to people like me instead of over paid consultants then this would get better
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.