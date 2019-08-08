The second annual summit to provide startup founders, entrepreneurs and small business owners with sessions to help their budding businesses will be held in late October.
The two-day UpRiver summit will be held at the Washington Redskins Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
Activation Capital, in partnership with Venture Forum RVA, is sponsoring the two-day summit.
The rvAwesome Founder awards, which recognizes companies and entrepreneurs that have the potential to be significant contributors to the region’s future economy, will be given out during the evening on Oct. 29.
Venture Forum RVA renamed its annual “RVA Companies to Watch” event to the rvAwesome Founders awards last year.
Content sessions and workshops focused around the needs of founders using data gathered from RVA’s entrepreneurial and innovation community will be held on Oct. 30.
Following the educational programming, attendees will be able to attend the RVATech/jam with the Techxpo and Battle of the Geek Bands at the Science Museum of Virginia.
Activation Capital is a nonprofit associated with the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond that is elevating the region’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Venture Forum RVA supports entrepreneurs and startup businesses in the Richmond region.
“We’re glad to be partnering again with Activation Capital to showcase the amazing people and incredible companies in RVA,” Raina Thomas, chairman of the rvAwesome Founders awards program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.