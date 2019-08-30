After 20 years, Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists has moved out of its offices in the Boulders office park in Chesterfield County.
The cardiology practice now is leasing 9,000 square feet on the first floor of 8700 Stony Point Parkway in the Stony Point Medical Office Building in South Richmond.
Medarva Healthcare, a Richmond-based health care provider and parent company of two large ambulatory surgery centers in the region, is leasing the space to Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists
“This move will be bittersweet, as we have been at the Boulders for 20 years,” said Ann Honeycutt, Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists' executive director.
“It’s time for us to move on, though," she said. "We have outgrown the location, need a place that’s more patient friendly, fits the growth of our physicians and staff, and provides easier parking and access for everyone. That place is Medarva's Stony Point location.”
The new location is home to more than 10 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 30 staff and support personnel.
The Stony Point Medical Office Building also home to Medarva's Stony Point Surgery Center.
Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists opened a new office in West Creek Medical Park at 1630 Wilkes Ridge Parkway in Goochland County. The West Creek Medical Park, located off West Broad Street just over the county line, is part of The Notch at West Creek development by Lingerfelt Development Co.
The building being used by the cardiology practice was developed by Lingerfelt CommonWealth Partners in partnership with Medarva Healthcare.
