Virginia's unemployment rate held steady from June to July at 2.9 percent and was unchanged from a year ago in July.
The jobless rate stood steady even as the state's labor expanded for 13th straight month, increasing by 12,345, or 0.1 percent, to a new high of more than 4.38 million, state officials said.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained below the national rate, which was unchanged in July at 3.7 percent.
The rates have been adjusted for seasonal factors that can temporarily affect employment.
"Today’s jobs report for Virginia was fairly positive," said Joseph Mengedoth, associate regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
Total employment increased by a net total of 3,400 jobs from June to July as private sector industries added 7,700 jobs while the government sector shed 4,300 jobs, Mengedoth said.
From July 2018 to July 2019, employers in Virginia added a net total of 23,000 jobs, with all of the gain coming from the private sector. The government sector shed 6,600 jobs, driven by local government agencies.
Virginia’s job growth rate from July 2018 to July 2019 was 0.6 percent, slower than the national rate of 1.5 percent.
Every metropolitan area in Virginia showed job gains in July except the Virginia Beach and Norfolk area which had a decline of 100 jobs, and the Northern Virginia region where there was no net change in total employment in the month, Mengedoth said.
Industries with job gains in July included leisure and hospitality, which added 4,100 jobs; education and health services, which added 1,900 jobs; construction, with a gain of 1,700 jobs; and financial services with 900 jobs.
Virginia had the fifth lowest unemployment rate among states in July along with Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts and South Dakota.
