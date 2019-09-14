With the U.S. jobless rate near the lowest level in five decades, employers increasingly are seeking ways to keep — and attract — workers.
Beyond paychecks and perks, workers want to know that their talents are being valued and developed at work, industry experts say.
Raising the profile of an employer is certainly one key benefit of finding and retaining employees, according to officials with Energage, the suburban Philadelphia-based employee research and consulting firm.
Leaders with several of the region’s top-ranked workplaces have said getting recognized for being a Top Workplace helps with retention and recruitment.
“Workers want to be on a winning team,” one employer said.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch is searching to find the best places to work in the region for its seventh annual Top Workplaces program.
The newspaper again has partnered with Energage to determine the region’s best places to work based on employee survey feedback. The employee research firm has conducted these types of surveys for dozens of newspapers across the country.
The Times-Dispatch’s annual employer recognition program is now accepting nominations. Any Richmond-area organization — business, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees is eligible to participate.
Nominations may be made at www.Richmond.com/Top-Workplaces or (804) 977-9367. The deadline is Oct. 18.
Anyone can nominate a business.
Sixty-five companies were recognized this past May at the awards ceremony.
Four of those companies were ranked No. 1 in each of the four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.
In the 2019 program, automotive retailer CarMax ranked first in the mega-size category for the sixth consecutive year — the only business receiving the top designation all six years in any category.
Real estate firm Long & Foster was the top-ranked company in the large category; construction and development firm Hourigan was the best in the midsize category; and emergency response operator RVA Restoration was ranked first for the small category.
***
The Top Workplaces program is a way for employees to decide.
Last fall, Energage invited 739 employers in the region to participate, and 101 organizations agreed to do so. Those businesses employ 34,567 people locally.
Of those employees who received questionnaires, 12,571 responded, either on paper or online.
Energage will send a 24-question confidential survey this fall to employees of companies that agree to participate in the program. The company gathers responses from employee surveys on 24 factors covering seven areas, including where the company is headed, its values and cooperation, and where employees feel that they are appreciated and their work is meaningful.
Energage then determines who makes the list based on those surveys.
The company’s research over the years repeatedly shows that companies receiving a Top Workplaces designation are intentional about creating a great culture where employees can thrive and collaborate, are highly motivated, and find meaning in their work.
***
The Times-Dispatch will honor the Top Workplaces companies at an awards program in May. The employers also will be recognized in a Top Workplaces special section.
Employers will be recognized based on company size: mega (1,000-plus employees); large (400-999); midsize (125 to 399); and small (124 or fewer).
At the awards ceremony this past May, four companies were in the mega category, eight businesses were in the large category, 23 were in the midsize category, and 30 were in the small category.
Twelve of the 65 businesses were on the list for six years, while three employers had been on the list for five consecutive years, six for four consecutive years, eight for three consecutive years and 15 for two years. An additional 12 employers were newcomers.
