Long & Foster Real Estate, the Richmond region's largest residential real estate firm, is opening an office with the developer of Chesdin Landing in southern Chesterfield County.
The firm is partnering with Scott Camp, president of Base Camp Development Corp., to create the Long & Foster Base Camp Group.
The new group will market the custom-built homes in the Chesdin Landing and Summer Lake communities.
“Long & Foster is committed to growing our presence in greater Richmond, and joining forces to create the Base Camp Group allows us to increase our footprint and better serve home buyers and sellers throughout the area,” said Brian Haug, senior vice president of the Southern Virginia region for the Chantilly-based real estate firm.
Camp has been working for more than 20 years to develop Chesdin Landing, a golf and lakefront residential community.
Chesdin Landing, which has 3,000 acres of land bordered by 4.8 miles of waterfrontage on Lake Chesdin, will have 700 homes when the development is finished.
Camp also is developing Summer Lake, a planned community off Otterdale Road in Chesterfield.
“I’m thrilled to have launched this new endeavor with Long & Foster,” Camp said.
Long & Foster is increasing its footprint elsewhere in Virginia. Last month, the firm opened a new office in Farmville.
