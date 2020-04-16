Faith Linton knows her way around residential real estate. Her family's business, which she runs, has amassed 26 single-family homes in the Richmond area and in Colonial Beach.
But nothing prepared her for the risk she encountered when she bought a dilapidated 40 or so year-old townhome community in Hampton in 2015 with dreams of turning it into quality, affordable housing for low-income residents.
Linton, with financial help from her brother – an anesthesiologist in New York City - plunked down $1 million plus and came close to losing it all and filing for bankruptcy protection after three lenders turned her down for a construction loan.
“The lenders couldn’t see it for the amount of work that needed to be done or for the life expectancy of the property,” Linton said. “We couldn’t make the number right.”
What’s more, neighbors had petitioned to have the 36 buildings on the 27-acre property demolished - or at least fenced off.
Undeterred, Linton appealed to the Virginia Housing Development Authority, one of the top state housing finance agencies in the country whose focus is providing more affordable housing in the state.
The VHDA shared her vision, provided the majority of the $12 million needed to renovate what is now called Buckroe Pointe and guided her to bring together an experienced affordable housing developer, legal counsel and a professional property manager.
“Without the team, there was no way,” said Linton, principal and co-owner of Henrico-based Chariots Crossings LLC, a multifamily development and acquisition firm. “I would have been doomed.”
The property, which was 25 percent occupied when Linton bought it, is nearly fully occupied now – and profitable. At least 30 percent of residents in the mixed-income workforce development community make 80 percent or less of the area median income.
Buckroe Pointe was the 2017 winner of the Governor’s Award for Best Housing Preservation and Revitalization.
“Affordable housing doesn’t have to look affordable,” Linton said. “Affordable housing can set a high standard and give people a wonderful place to live.”
Despite the setbacks, she’s ready to do it all over again – transform an obsolete building into affordable housing or build new multi-family housing for low-income earners.
“I’m pushing very hard,” she said. “You see a real need, so that is what motivates me.”
***
The Buckroe Pointe development was unusual, said Dale Wittie, VHDA's director of rental housing programs.
“It was a very difficult deal to do, but it was very satisfying,” Wittie said.
“What we saw was an opportunity to make a big impact on this community in an area that was being revitalized,” he said. “It took a professional team to get this done. It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t always fun.”
The age and condition of the property were compounded by drug and crime problems, Wittie said. “Faith was way over her head with challenges.”
And yet, “she was doing this out of love; love for humanity – that came out of her and affects everyone around her,” he said.
“Faith was willing to put forth the time and effort into the transformation,” Wittie said. “It was transformational.”
At the recommendation of VHDA, Linton hired Richmond-based J.D. Lewis Construction Management Inc. as the general contractor.
The “ugly” brown exterior paint was removed. New siding and energy-efficient efficient windows were added. Each of the 252 apartments was renovated with exterior and interior upgrades, including new cabinetry, flooring, washers, dryers and dishwashers.
The grounds were spruced up with new trees, landscaping, sidewalks, outdoor lighting and a playground. A clubhouse was built to house a management office, fitness center and something near to Linton’s heart - a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program for children.
Her STEM Innovation Networks is an initiative of 360 Cradle to Careers, a nonprofit founded by Linton to engage, excite and elevate youth who live in public and affordable housing communities.
The STEM program was all Faith’s idea, Wittie said. “It was part of the vision she had. For us, the education part was the icing on the cake.”
VHDA lent the money at an interest rate low enough to make the loan work through its REACH (Resources Enabling Affordable Housing) program, he said.
Virginia Community Capital, a nonprofit community development financial institution, came through with an interim $900,000 loan - now paid off - and the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development provided $250,000 needed to finish the renovation.
The STEM program sets the property apart from some competitors, said Wendy Drucker, part of Linton’s development team and managing director of Newport News-based property management firm Drucker+Falk, which manages Buckroe Pointe.
City officials were concerned about what was then called Fox Hill Townhomes, built decades ago as a co-op with members paying into ownership positions, Drucker said.
Many such co-ops across the country have failed and gone into bankruptcy, she said. This one was on the verge.
Officials imposed a rigorous inspection program aimed at stabilizing the property, adding to the cost and complexity, Linton said.
Drucker said she has not heard anything negative from city officials or neighbors since the renovation. “They are thrilled with what we done.”
Moreover, “the property is performing better than any of us really imagined,” she said.”
“The bottom line and the reason we worked so well with Faith and with the VHDA and our attorney [part of the development team] is we all firmly believe that everyone deserves a really nice place to live,” she said.
“It doesn’t matter how much you make or what you do, everyone needs a place of comfort and solace.”
Buckroe Pointe rents range from $795 for a one-bedroom apartment (645 square feet) to $895 for a two-bedroom (844 square feet) and $1,050 for a three-bedroom (1,044 square feet).
Former residents who couldn’t afford new rental rates (about 13% more) could stay and pay at previous co-op rates for two years, giving them time to receive educational training to help them earn more money to pay the higher rate.
***
Linton’s indoctrination into real estate sprung from her parents who came here from Jamaica, settling first in Raleigh, N.C., before moving to the Richmond area in 1961.
Her father, Lloyd G. Linton, was a pastor for the Church of God in Richmond and also in Emporia. Investing in real estate was a side business.
“The concept of being able to buy and build equity was amazing to him,” Linton recalled. He would go to demolition sites and collect bricks, eventually building the family’s first home with recycled materials.
“He wanted stability for his family, so he got into real estate. That way, he didn’t rely totally on congregational support.”
With a law degree from Cleveland State University's Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Linton was working as an assistant district attorney in New York, when her father died in 1990.
Managing the family’s real estate properties - Linsville Estates Inc. - was too much for her mother, prompting Linton’s return to Richmond in 1994 to run the family business.
Over the years, she added 14 houses to her father’s portfolio of single-family homes – and most recently, Buckroe Pointe.
“I still have big dreams,” Linton, 60, said. “I want to live up to my aspirations to build more affordable housing because the problem is so massive.”
An estimated 30,000 affordable rental apartments – where housing-related costs represent no more than one third of household income – are needed to meet demand in the next decade in the Richmond region alone, studies show.
She says she will go anywhere, preferably in Virginia, to bring her next affordable housing project to fruition, whether it’s a renovation or building new.
Scale matters, she said. Density is needed to make the numbers work, which make such projects difficult to find.
“We want to come in and provide opportunities," Linton said. "We want to give people a great place to live and not be a burden on their pocketbooks.”
