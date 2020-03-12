Kiawah Island Golf Resort property in South Carolina continues to make enhancements to its offerings and amenities.
For instance, the resort, controlled by Richmond businessman William H. Goodwin Jr.’s Riverstone Group LLC, opened a new 23,000-square-foot West Beach Conference Center and a new villa check-in building this month.
In the past year, the owners have expanded a tennis center, opened a new clubhouse for the popular Cougar Point golf course and a new chapel connected to The Sanctuary hotel.
But adding a 150-room luxury beachfront hotel has been put on hold. Plans for the hotel were announced more than two years ago and initially slated to open in the fall 2020.
The design is still under consideration, Kiawah Island Golf Resort President Roger Warren said.
"The piece of property in question is a prime location – the only beachfront property available to the resort on which to create something like this and it is important how what goes there interacts with the other buildings that we’ve just completed at West Beach," Warren said. "We want to be sure that what we build there reflects the high standard we have set for the resort and that it best serves the needs of our guests for the long term. So it’s not a matter of us getting something done quickly, but getting it done right."
Riverstone Group took its time when designing and building the 255-room The Sanctuary oceanfront resort and spa at Kiawah Island. It opened in 2004 at a cost of $125 million.
Goodwin's business has owned property on this tony South Carolina island about 40 minutes from Charleston since 1993. Kiawah Island is best known for its five championship golf courses, including the famed Ocean Course.
The proposed beachfront hotel, which was slated to include dining, spa, retail and ballroom spaces, would be built on the site of a former Kiawah Island Golf Resort Inn, which was torn down in 2010.
Much of the resort's upgrades in recent years has taken place in the West Beach area, which formed the nucleus of the resort when it was developed in 1976.
The West Village Conference Center, which opened this month, includes a 10,000-square-foot Carolina Ballroom, which can be divided into smaller breakout rooms. The conference center has a full-service commercial kitchen for banquets, meals and receptions.
The new center can accommodate up to 1,000 for a reception or theater configuration or up to 600 for a meeting or banquet-style set-up.
New York-based Robert A.M. Stern Architects (designed the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Richmond) designed the conference center, which the resort's owners say that it pays homage to the classical architectural tradition found throughout the South Carolina Lowcountry.
The Straw Market of retail shops and dining was torn down two years ago to make way for the conference center.
In February 2019, Kiawah Island completed the expansion and consolidation of all its tennis programs at the Roy Barth Tennis Center with 10 new Har-Tru HydroCourts.
The Cougar Point Clubhouse with a full-service pro shop, a sports tavern, a bar and locker rooms opened in May 2019.
Construction should start soon on two two-story, four-bedroom rental cottages to be built next to The Ocean Course Clubhouse. The cottages now are expected to be ready in March 2021.
Final designs should be approved in the next couple of months on the planned Heron Nature Center/Town Center Market area. No timetable has been announced as to when that area would be ready.
Riverstone Group’s holdings include The Jefferson Hotel in downtown Richmond and The Sea Pines Resort in Hilton Head, S.C. The company also owns the three-building James Center complex off East Cary Street in downtown Richmond and is a partner in the West Creek office park in Goochland County.
