A family-run building products company based in Henrico County is becoming part of insurer Markel Corp.'s investment portfolio.
Lansing Building Products, which was founded in 1955, said Monday it has signed an agreement for Markel Ventures to acquire a majority ownership stake in the company.
Lansing distributes building supplies such as windows, doors, gutters and siding to about 60,000 customers, mostly building contractors and professional home renovators around the country.
Financial terms of the deal and the amount of Markel's ownership stake were not disclosed.
Markel Ventures is a subsidiary of specialty insurer Markel Corp. that invests in companies outside the insurance industry.
The deal comes as Lansing Building Products also announced Monday it is acquiring the distribution business of Harvey Building Products, a large building products supplier based in Waltham, Mass. Terms of the deal to acquire Harvey Building Products also was not disclosed.
Lansing Building Products was looking for a financial partner for that acquisition and future growth opportunities, said Hunter Lansing, the president and chief executive officer of Lansing Building Products and the grandson of its founder, Ted Lansing.
The company spoke with several private equity firms across the country, but "it just didn't align long-term with the focus we have," Lansing said.
"We were looking for someone like us, who views the business from a long-term perspective, and someone who understands the value of culture in a business," Lansing said. "Markel became an obvious candidate. Markel has a track record of not selling its portfolio businesses."
Lansing Building Products employs more than 900 people at locations around the country. In the Richmond area, the company has its headquarters on Edward Holland Drive in Henrico and a distribution site on North Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover County that serves its central Virginia customers.
The acquisition of Harvey "puts us in nine states where we never had a presence, starting with Pennsylvania all the way to Maine," Lansing said.
Lansing Building Products said last year that it had set a goal of increasing its annual revenue from about $600 million to $1 billion by 2025.
That goal will be achieved with the acquisition because Lansing and Harvey Building Products had combined sales in 2019 of $1.1 billion. The combined companies will have about 1,600 employees and 113 branches in 34 states. Lansing has 77 branches in 25 states now.
Both deals are expected to close by the end of April. Hunter Lansing said he will remain president and chief executive officer of the company, and his father Chris Lansing will remain as board chairman. Other members of the senior leadership team will remain with the company.
Lansing said his two brothers who work for the company, Ted and Chase Lansing, have chosen to pursue interests outside the company after the transaction closes.
Markel Ventures has an investment portfolio of 20 companies, including many that are based in the Richmond region such AMF Bakery Systems, CapTech, RetailData, Eagle Construction of Virginia and VSC Fire & Security Inc.
Richmond-based Harris Williams LLC, an investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisition advisory services, said it is advising Lansing Building Products on the pending acquisition of the Harvey Building Products business.
When the deal closes, Jim Barreira, the chairman of Harvey Building Products, will join the board of Lansing Building Products.
