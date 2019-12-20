Anil K. “Neil” Gulati is pushing forward with a new brand of high-end, high-tech sheets, mattress covers and pillows.
It is a business that makes sense for Gulati, who has been in the mattress retail business for nearly four decades — most recently as the owner of the Mattress Club (soon to be renamed Mattress King) on Hermitage Road off Staples Mill Road.
“I’ve been working on this for almost five years,” Gulati said about his iCool line of products that he says are healthier.
The iCool sheets are infused with a type of fiber that Gulati said is supposed to dissipate body heat and keep moisture away to maintain the body temperature and allow for more cool, comfortable sleeping. Cotton or cotton blend sheets retain body heat and absorb perspiration, he said, and that can cause allergy aggravation from mold and mildew.
The sheets also are enhanced with Copper-Kur technology, which uses microbe-resistant copper embedded into them to help reduce infections. “This is similar to the technology now used in hospital clothing to fight bacteria and sleep healthy,” Gulati said.
He’s also selling mattress protectors with similar technologies that are waterproof and help keep bedbugs and dust mites away. The orthopedic support adjustable pillows also use the same technologies.
While the fiber and copper technology are relatively new for bedding products, the technology has been used in hospitals and by athletes, he said.
“I didn’t create the technology, I just know it helps. Copper has been around for many, many years and is used in different ways,” he said. “I’m not a scientist. But I am a marketing and merchandising guy.”
The process and technology was bought from a Germany company. The sheets are made in China.
Gulati started selling his iCool products a couple of years ago, but began selling products with the copper-infused technology this year.
He’s selling the iCool products at his Mattress Club warehouse and on the icoolcollection.com website.
Gulati also is trying to have the items sold at selected retailers, such as mattress or furniture stores, across the country. He also can envision selling the mattress protectors to the hotel industry.
The sheets sell on the website for a discount price of between $88 and $138 for a set, while the pillow goes for $98, and the mattress protectors sell for $78 to $118.
“They are priced competitively,” he said.
Starting Jan. 2, his retail operation will change its name to the Mattress King, a moniker he began using in 1986 but stopped using when the chain shut down in 2010 after filing for bankruptcy protection.
At the time, Maryland-based Mattress Discounters acquired the assets and intellectual property of Mattress King, including its name. Mattress Discounters eventually was absorbed by other retailers.
Gulati discovered this year that the Mattress King name was no longer registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
As such, the name was abandoned and anyone can claim it. That’s what Gulati is doing. He’s having his lawyers file the paperwork to register the trademark.
“The king is back,” Gulati said. “We’re excited. The Mattress King name was so strong in the marketplace. We have been operating as the Mattress Club [since mid-2012], but a lot of people still remember us as the Mattress King.”
