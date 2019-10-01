A business executive with more than 20 years of experience with professional services firms has been hired as the new chief operating officer of the law firm McGuireWoods.
McGuireWoods LLP, an international law firm with its largest office in Richmond, said Tuesday that Richard Davis has joined the firm as its chief operating officer.
Davis succeeds Robert Couture, who has served as the firm’s executive director since 2005. Couture has become a senior research fellow at Harvard Law School’s Center on the Legal Profession.
The firm said Davis will take over the responsibilities of chief operating officer after a transition period. The COO role has essentially the same duties as executive director, overseeing administrative departments such as human resources, marketing, accounting and information technology.
McGuireWoods has about 1,100 lawyers working in 21 offices worldwide. Its Richmond office has about 250 lawyers.
Davis previously worked for Navigant Consulting Inc., a management consulting firm that provides services mainly to clients in the health care, energy and financial services industries. Davis served as a managing director for Navigant in its New York office.
Davis also worked for 10 years in senior executive positions at the global business advisory firm FTI Consulting, and he previously worked at the consulting firm PwC, where he provided strategy consulting services to Fortune 500 companies and middle-market accounts.
“Rich has played important leadership roles helping global professional services companies expand and innovate,” said McGuireWoods Managing Partner J. Tracy Walker IV in a statement.
“His experience managing client-facing initiatives and large-scale transformation projects will be a tremendous asset as we push forward toward our strategic goals. In addition, Rich’s collaborative leadership style fits perfectly with our firm’s culture.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.