A business executive with more than 20 years of experience with professional services firms has been hired as the new chief operating officer of the law firm McGuireWoods.

McGuireWoods LLP, an international law firm with its largest office in Richmond, said Tuesday that Richard Davis has joined the firm as its chief operating officer.

Davis succeeds Robert Couture, who has served as the firm’s executive director since 2005. Couture has become a senior research fellow at Harvard Law School’s Center on the Legal Profession.

The firm said Davis will take over the responsibilities of chief operating officer after a transition period. The COO role has essentially the same duties as executive director, overseeing administrative departments such as human resources, marketing, accounting and information technology.

McGuireWoods has about 1,100 lawyers working in 21 offices worldwide. Its Richmond office has about 250 lawyers.

Davis previously worked for Navigant Consulting Inc., a management consulting firm that provides services mainly to clients in the health care, energy and financial services industries. Davis served as a managing director for Navigant in its New York office.

Davis also worked for 10 years in senior executive positions at the global business advisory firm FTI Consulting, and he previously worked at the consulting firm PwC, where he provided strategy consulting services to Fortune 500 companies and middle-market accounts.

“Rich has played important leadership roles helping global professional services companies expand and innovate,” said McGuireWoods Managing Partner J. Tracy Walker IV in a statement.

“His experience managing client-facing initiatives and large-scale transformation projects will be a tremendous asset as we push forward toward our strategic goals. In addition, Rich’s collaborative leadership style fits perfectly with our firm’s culture.”

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jblackwell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 775-8123

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription