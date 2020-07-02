The Metropolitan Business League awarded grants to 31 women and minority-owned businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Recipients of the $45,000 small business recovery fund received grants between $1,000 and $5,000.
“Some of the Metropolitan Business League members have had to cut back on their staffing, some of them have had to shut their doors temporarily because some of them weren’t essential businesses,” said Melody Short, membership and marketing coordinator for the Metropolitan Business League, which serves small, minority- and women-owned businesses in central Virginia.
“Some couldn’t generate enough revenue to keep their doors open.”
Many of the business weren’t able to access funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program or apply for loans.
“I run my business on a shoestring budget. I have six to eight clients, who also run their businesses on a shoestring budget. I represent nonprofits, professional organizations and very small businesses that have all lost money this year, so they’re having to cut back on my compensation,” said Bonnie Atwood, the owner of Tall Poppies Consulting, a grant recipient.
The six top grant winners were My Brother’s Keeper of Greater Richmond, J&G Workforce Development Services, KLM Scholarship Foundation, HDH Copying and Printing, Hope Pharmacy and Girls For A Change.
“I will be able to utilize these funds to satisfy my operating expenses now as well in the foreseeable future,” said Shantelle Brown, owner of Hope Pharmacy, which is located inside Market @ 25th in Church Hill. “This grant will allow me to confidently position myself to compete with the major retail chains during these times.”
James Henson, the owner of HDH Copying and Printing on East Franklin Street in Richmond, said that before receiving this grant, he wasn’t sure how much longer his business could stay open.
“I provide copying and printing services to the academic community, to the city government and to businesses. When they closed, it really put a damper on our cash flow to continue to operate the business,” he said. “I usually do the diplomas for Virginia Union University. I’ve been doing their commencement bulletins for the past 10 years, but this year they didn’t have a commencement.”
He plans to use the funds to keep up with the business’s operating expenses and rent.
Recipients also will receive complimentary small business advisory sessions with Virginia Local Initiatives Support Corporation, or LISC, to help them adjust their business model in response to the pandemic.
“I’ve been in the printing business for almost 40 years. I stepped out on faith and opened HDH. But I’m still not engaged in social media like I should be. I’m really looking forward to these sessions [with LISC] to see how they can help elevate my business," Henson said.
The first round of funding was provided by the Metropolitan Business League, Wells Fargo Bank, the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond and the Robins Foundation. The second round of funding was provided by Kleane Kare, a multimillion-dollar commercial cleaning business based in eastern Henrico County.
More than 80 businesses applied for funding. The applications were reviewed by city leaders based on a scorecard and a comparison of March and April revenue for this year compared to the same months last year.
Many businesses that applied for the program didn’t receive funding, so the Metropolitan Business League is offering additional resources.
“Support requires a phased approach. We’re still in the midst of two pandemics,” Short said. “There may be businesses that need additional assistance beyond the funding they received.”
The Metropolitan Business League is supporting Bridging Virginia, a program that offers small businesses loans up to $50,000 with interest rates below 3%.
“We worked with [Bridging Virginia] to come up with the terms that were fitting in an alignment with business owners that are members of the MBL and to make sure that businesses in undeserved communities are able to take advantage of this,” she said. “Sometimes they’re not able to get approval within a traditional bank, so this program will allow them to take out a loan.”
Applications for Bridging Virginia open on July 6.
