A $300 million senior housing facility is about to take root in eastern Goochland County.
A sales center for the planned 1,400-unit Avery Point development is under construction and should open in the spring.
Sometime next summer, construction will begin on the first phase of the senior residential units - two buildings with a total of 200 independent living apartments as well as 43,000-square-foot common building for food service and fitness center. The first residents should move in sometime during 2022.
Before those buildings open, plans call for construction to begin on another 100-unit building that likely would open in 2023.
Erickson Living, a Maryland-based developer of retirement communities, plans to build a total of 14 buildings for 1,160 independent living apartments and 240 continuing care units with combination of assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing units.
The Avery Point project is under construction as several other senior living communities in the Richmond region have announced plans for new developments or expansion and renovation projects in the past year as the 65-plus population is expected to increase.
"The market demand for senior housing is really growing," said Jim Antonakos, director of sales for Avery Point. "We believe the market is hungry for more options."
Each of the buildings in Avery Point should be four to five stories tall. The one- and two- bedroom units will range in size from about 750 square feet to 1,800 square feet.
About four years after the first independent living apartments open, plans call for the skilled nursing building complex to open.
The complete build out of Avery Point will be dictated by demand, Antonakos said.
Avery Point complex will be off Wilkes Ridge Parkway in The Notch at West Creek development in Goochland. The Notch is a 230-acre section of the West Creek office park that is off Broad Street Road just east of state Route 288.
Avery Point would be south of the Sheltering Arms Hospital, which is under construction, and Medarva Healthcare’s West Creek Surgery Center, which opened in 2017.
The financial structure of Avery Point is different from some other continuing care retirement communities, Antonakos said.
Residents who buy into the community are able to get 80% of their deposit back when leaving, even in death, he said. Many continuing care communities only return a small portion of the entry deposits and that amount dwindles over time.
The entrance deposits at Avery Point should start in the $200,000 range, Antonakos said. There also will be monthly service fees - still to be determined - for items such as utilities and internet.
The project is expected to create the equivalent of 500 full time jobs, he said.
Erickson Living bought the 94 acres last year for $23.5 million.
The company, founded in 1983, develops and manages continuing care retirement communities. It has 20 communities in 11 states.
In Virginia, Erickson Living owns the Ashby Ponds senior community in Ashburn and Greenspring complex in Springfield. It is working on the Braddock development in Fairfax.
