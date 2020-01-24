One Richmond-area mom and entrepreneur has introduced a new type of play space for children and their parents.
In December, Devin Pilson opened her first “pop up” play space at 7 W. Broad St. in Richmond. Called WHIM, the boutique space offers a variety of “sensory” activities, such as arts and crafts, that parents and children can share.
Pilson, who has a background in event planning and marketing, said she was inspired by her daughter, Piper, to open the play area, which caters to children from infancy to age 5.
“When I had my daughter almost three years ago, I quit working full time, and we were enjoying a lot of the activities around Richmond,” she said. “There are plenty of play spaces, but I did think there was this extra element that was missing.”
WHIM offers activities based on themes that change regularly. Right now, the location is offering play centered around children’s books.
Unlike play areas geared for physical activities, WHIM offers a more low-key environment intended for smaller groups or private birthdays. Visits are by appointment only. Parents can sign up online for one of two daily, 90-minute sessions for $20. Coffee for the parents is included.
“We have crowd control,” Pilson said. “We are more about parent-led experiences. They are experiencing these play spaces with their child, and it is supposed to be just as entertaining for them. We are also very art-driven, so we partner with an artist for each pop-up.”
WHIM is currently housed in temporary space on West Broad Street until April, but as a pop-up space, it will likely change locations periodically. Pilson is planning to move to a new location in the Richmond area in the spring.
“It is a new concept,” Pilson said. “We don’t know anyone else who is doing pop-ups like this.”
Pilson said Piper has proven to be a good test subject for the play area.
“We call her our head of operations,” she said. “She is our tester. She makes sure everything is great as far as entertainment before we bring it in. She is a tough critic, too. If it is a two-minute-and-done thing for her, I know I need to keep working.”
