blurred business people at a trade fair
rclassenlayouts

A growing number of companies, from hotels and retail stores to hospital systems, are requiring employees to take weeks of unpaid leave to cut costs during the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus.

Furloughs have hit many sectors of the national and regional economy.

For instance, Chesterfield County will furlough more than 500 part-time and full-time employees beginning Saturday. About 700 employees across the country who are not directly supporting work on COVID-19 response at Bon Secours Mercy Health, which runs four hospitals in the Richmond region, will be furloughed without pay for up to three months.

Macy’s, Gap and Kohls announced Monday that they will furlough tens of thousands of employees in response to collapsing sales during the pandemic. Dozens of local restaurants and hotels operators also have been furloughing workers in the past two weeks.

Employees of the Richmond Times-Dispatch as well as at dozens of newspapers owned by its parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc., also will be required to take two weeks of unpaid leave between now and the end of June.

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises told employees Tuesday morning that the steps were necessary because of a slump in advertising revenue that has hit print media especially hard from the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, even our best efforts cannot overshadow the fact that our advertising revenue has been dramatically impacted now and for the near future," Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of Lee Enterprises, wrote to employees.

"To ensure our own sustainability, it’s important that we manage the economic impact to our company. The sacrifices we make now will minimize the long-term damage the pandemic could have on our business," Mowbray said. "We do not take these actions lightly and fully understand the sacrifices being made. Our goal is to ensure we weather the difficult days ahead and emerge stronger together with opportunities to grow our business when the pandemic passes."

Lee Enterprises now owns and operates 77 daily newspapers including The Times-Dispatch and nine other dailies in Virginia. It also owns newspapers in St. Louis; Davenport; Lincoln, Neb.; Madison, Wis.; Billings, Mont.; and Tucson, Ariz.

Employees will be required to take either a pay reduction or furlough time off that is the equivalent of two weeks of salary. Company executives will be taking a 20% reduction in pay.

The Times-Dispatch has about 320 employees working at its offices in downtown Richmond and at its Hanover County production plant.

Other newspaper groups across the country have taken similar steps of furloughing workers, laying off employees or cutting back on print publications.

Gannett, the nation's largest newspaper operator based on circulation, is furloughing employees at more than 100 newspapers across the country, including USA Today. Workers who make more than $38,000 a year will be required take one week of unpaid leave in April, May and June,

The Tampa Bay Times announced furloughs and a reduction of its print newspaper to just twice a week.

The Henrico Citizen will stop publication of its twice-monthly print edition for April and possibly beyond, publisher Tom Lappas wrote on the newspaper's website, which will remain active.

ggilligan@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6379

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email