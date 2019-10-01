True Health Diagnostics LLC, the blood-testing company that is winding down its business and selling off its assets, has about 130 employees remaining at its downtown Richmond lab.
But the company, which filed for bankruptcy in late July, will lay off more employees as early as this week, said Clifford Zucker, hired as True Health’s chief restructuring officer.
He didn't know how many employees would be let go.
"A number of them are being kept on for a while to help liquidate various assets, like equipment, and to collect receivables. We are trying to monetize everything," Zucker said.
"We will keep those employees on as long as we can," he said. "We are still formulating the plan, but the plan is to keep a bunch of people on during October and through November."
Zucker wasn't sure the number of employees who would be kept this month and next.
By the end of the year, he expects there will be probably a handful employees remaining - or none.
"It all depends upon how the plan process plays out and how fast everything gets through the court system. I'm not sure how long all of that will take," Zucker said.
True Health said in a notice to state officials in late July that 392 employees could be laid off because of its bankruptcy filing.
The employees either worked at its laboratory at 737 N. Fifth St. in the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond or were sales associates or phlebotomists who worked across the country but were paid from the company's Richmond operations. For instance, the company listed 90 phlebotomists in the notice to state employees.
Since late July, about 250 or so employees either have been laid off or voluntarily left the company, Zucker said.
True Health also had a lab and corporate offices in suburban Dallas. Nearly all of those employees are gone, he said.
THG Holdings LLC, the parent company of True Health Diagnostics, completed a deal on Tuesday to sell some of its high-tech equipment at its Richmond offices to lab testing giant Quest Diagnostics for $8.5 million. Quest Diagnostics, through its Cleveland HeartLab subsidiary, won approval by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge nearly two weeks ago to buy the assets.
The deal did not involve acquiring any of True Health’s leased facilities, including its Richmond laboratory, or any of its employees.
True Health still has more equipment to sell, Zucker said.
Frisco, Texas-based True Health filed for bankruptcy protection because it has been in a dispute with the federal government over Medicare reimbursements. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had suspended all Medicare payments to the company based on “credible allegations of fraud.”
True Health, which began in March 2014, bought most of the assets of Richmond-based Health Diagnostic Laboratory in 2015 in a bankruptcy court auction. HDL, a fast-growing blood-testing company that once employed hundreds of people in Richmond, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2015 after settling a federal investigation into its physician reimbursement practices.
True Health leased about 100,000 square feet in the 250,000-square-foot building in the Virginia Bio+Tech Park — the same building that HDL had used.
Asked about what would happen to the lease on its Richmond lab, Zucker said, "If there is market, we will monetize it."
