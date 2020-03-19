20190519_MWS_UNION_DH01

A new sign for Atlantic Union Bank was revealed atop Three James Center in downtown Richmond on May 17, 2019. The company’s new name is Atlantic Union Bank (and the parent company is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.).

More financial institutions are temporarily closing branches or shortening location hours while other banks are pushing customers to use drive-thru or online banking in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Atlantic Union Bank, the largest bank based on assets with headquarters in Virginia, said Thursday that it has temporarily closed all consumer banking lobby locations until further notice.

Starting Saturday, the Richmond-based bank also said a select number of Atlantic Union Bank branches will be temporarily pausing Saturday drive-thru hours.

The bank has 22 drive-thrus at its 27 area branches in the Richmond region. Fifteen of them had Saturday operating hours.

“We are here to serve our customers through different methods, including drive-thrus, in-person meetings by appointment and our Customer Care Center,” said John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bankshares, the bank’s parent company.

The Virginia Credit Union, the largest state-chartered, member-owned financial cooperative in the state, is temporarily closing the lobbies of its branches across the state. All drive-thru locations and ATMs will remain open.

“We don’t take this decision lightly, but we’re following the recommendations of the governor and state health officials about limiting public gatherings to no more than 10,” the Virginia Credit Union said in a statement.

The credit union said loan officers and financial advisers are able to meet with members by appointment only for special needs including consumer or mortgage loan services, access to safe deposit boxes or retirement planning.

TowneBank also is limiting access to some of its lobbies in the Richmond region starting Friday. The bank also said it is temporarily closing its Harbor’s Edge and Westminster-Canterbury branches to protect its customers at the nearby retirement communities.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., the holding company for Henrico County-based Sonabank, said it is modifying hours starting Friday.

For branches that do not have drive-thrus, Sonabank will reduce lobby hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday thru Friday. But the bank will temporarily close the branch lobbies at locations that do offer drive-thru services and operate those locations as drive-thru only.

Truist Financial Corp., which was created late last year with the merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., said it will temporarily close most branch lobbies and shift customers to using drive-thru lane or by making an appointment to see an banker inside the branch.

Some branches without drive-thru lanes that serve a critical community need will remain open, the company said. But those branches will get more enhanced cleaning and sanitization.

Truist said some branches will temporarily close and employees at those locations will be redeployed to other nearby branches

The temporary lobby closings and other changes have taken place at other financial institutions.

Capital One Financial Corp. announced earlier this week that it is temporarily closing 41 of its Capital One Cafés and 121 Capital One Bank branches across the country. Two of those Capital One Cafés that are closed temporarily are in the Richmond region.

C&F Financial Corp., the West Point-based holding company for C&F Bank and Peoples Community Bank subsidiaries, also has temporarily closed the lobbies of its branch locations. Thirteen of C&F Bank’s 30 branches, located from Hampton to Charlottesville, are in the Richmond region.

Starting Saturday, Call Federal Credit Union will close all branch lobbies and services will be available only at the drive-thru teller window. The three locations that lack drive-thrus will close.

