Thirteen parcels in South Richmond owned by entities controlled by Laura Dyer Hild and her husband, the former Live Well Financial CEO Michael C. Hild, are to be sold at auction next month.
The properties in the Swansboro neighborhood make up much of the block bounded by Hull Street to the south, Bainbridge Street to the north, West 19th Street to the east and West 20th Street to the west.
The parcels are vacant. Real estate auction firm Tranzon Fox, which is handling the sale, said that provides tremendous mixed-use redevelopment possibilities for potential owners.
The 13 parcels - for a total of 1.64 acres - have been grouped into five offerings to be sold at an online-only auction beginning March 2 at 10:30 a.m. and ending on March 4 beginning at 10:30 a.m. A sixth offering is for all 13 parcels.
No winning bids will be awarded until all of the auctions are concluded at 2 p.m. on March 4
“Our seller accumulated these parcels over a period of time for a live/work/play development with emphasis on multifamily. Our parcels make up a huge chunk of the block," said Bill Londrey, a partner with Tranzon Fox.
This is the second pool of Manchester area properties owned by Laura Dyer Hild to be auctioned off.
The first was held in December for 12 parcels in and around the Hull Street corridor. That auction, which was held at The Westin Richmond hotel in Henrico County as well as online, generated a total of $4.676 million, which included a 10% buyers premium added onto the highest bid.
The second group of properties is across West 20th Street between Bainbridge and Hull streets where another Hild-controlled entity owns the former Siegel’s grocery store building.
The couple had started work two years ago to stabilize the shell of that building. They hadn't finalized plans for the building but was considering turning it into a food hall.
The 13 parcels up for auction have been assessed for a total of $460,000, city online property records show.
The properties have been rezoned to a new city zoning category that allows up to 12 stories of multifamily and other uses by right and up to five stories of residential by right, Tranzon Fox said.
The five offerings are for properties at:
• 16, 18 and 20 W. 19th street and 9, 13, 17, 19 and 21 W. 20th streets;
• 1917 Hull St.;
• 12 W. 19th St.;
• 1900 Bainbridge and 22 W. 19th streets; and
• 1906 Bainbridge St.
Laura Dyer Hild is listed as the registered agent for Kingfisher LLC, the limited liability company that owns the properties.
Her husband Michael Hild is the founder and former CEO of the now-defunct Chesterfield County-based Live Well Financial, a fast-growing mortgage company that abruptly closed on May 3 and laid off its 103 employees.
He was arrested and charged with five federal criminal counts in a $140 million bond fraud scheme. He pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York City in September. His wife has not been charged with any crimes.
