More than 2,300 businesses and nonprofits in the Richmond region got loans of between $150,000 and $10 million from the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, an emergency lending program designed to help businesses keep employees on payrolls during the coronavirus pandemic.
Roughly 650,000 mostly small businesses and nonprofits nationwide received taxpayer money from the program designed to soften job losses from the coronavirus.
Data from the U.S. Small Business Administration showed most businesses in the Richmond area that got loans received less than $1 million, but at least 21 organizations got loans of between $5 million and $10 million. Those businesses reported retaining anywhere from 364 to 500 employees because of the funding.
The SBA data doesn’t provide specific dollar amounts for each loan, but a range - $5 million to $10 million; $2 million to $5 million; $1 million to $2 million; $350,000 to $1 million; and $150,000 to $350,000.
Among the local businesses that got loans between $5 million and $10 million was Apple Eight Hospitality Management, a Richmond-based real estate investment trust that retained 500 jobs, according to the government data.
Other loan recipients in the $5 million to $10 million range included the Henrico County-based commercial real estate brokerage Morton G. Thalhimer Inc. (it goes by the name Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer); Henrico-based online job search company Snagajob; the Richmond-based Willliams Mullen law firm; Chesterfield County-based dental practice Virginia Family Dentistry; and the Richmond nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing, better known by the acronym UNOS.
A spokeswoman for UNOS said the organization has about 400 full-time employees it has been able to retain without job cuts.
Thousands of other businesses in the Richmond region were listed as getting anywhere from $150,000 to $5 million.
At least 75 businesses and organizations got loans of between $2 million and $5 million. They include numerous healthcare and medical practices in the region such as Virginia Urology Center and Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists.
Others listed as receiving between $2 million and $5 million include Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, which was listed as retaining 378 jobs; and the law firm Allen, Allen, Allen and Allen Corp., which retained 166 employees. Other law firms in the area such as Hirschler Fleischer and Sands Anderson also got loans.
At least three breweries received loans in the $350,000 to $1 million range - Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, The Veil Brewing Co, and Legend Brewing.
Nonprofits also received funding. St. Joseph’s Villa, The Faison Center and United Methodist Family Services each received loans between $2 million and $5 million, while local hunger relief agency Feed More got a loan in the $1 million to $2 million range.
Other nonprofits getting loans in the $350,000 to $1 million range included Caritas, Cristo Rey Richmond High School, Faith Landmarks Ministry, Metropolitan Richmond Sports Backers, St. Bridget Catholic School, St. Gertrude High School, St. Michael's Episcopal School, the Richmond Ballet and The Richmond Symphony.
In all, more than 16,180 businesses and nonprofits in Virginia got loans exceeding $150,000.
A second list of companies showed businesses and nonprofits that received loans of up to $150,000. That list of more than 93,050 organizations across Virginia did not name the companies nor the nonprofits but named the localities.
Nationwide, recipients of the money from the Treasury Department’s Payroll Protection Program included a broad swath of industries.
Some that were less directly impacted by the pandemic, such as manufacturing and construction, received a greater proportion of the loans than the hard-hit restaurant and hotel industries. Many law firms and private equity companies also obtained loans.
As of June 30, the PPP program had handed out $521 billion nationwide. The Treasury Department identified just a fraction of the total borrowers Monday, naming only companies that got more than $150,000. Those firms made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies and organizations that received loans.
Economists generally credit the program with helping prevent the job market meltdown from being much worse. Employers added 7.5 million jobs in May and June, a solid increase, though it left the economy with nearly 15 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic. The PPP probably drove some of that gain.
Research by Tomaz Cajner, an economist at the Federal Reserve, and seven colleagues found that companies with fewer than 50 workers before the pandemic saw their hiring rise 12% in May, while jobs grew just 5% in larger firms, suggesting PPP helped fuel rehiring.
But the program was only intended to carry the economy through a short interruption from the pandemic, which is now threatening to have a longer-lasting impact. The Treasury Department initially required the loans to be spent within eight weeks of being received, though that was later extended to 24 weeks.
Many small businesses have already run through their PPP money and still face sharply smaller demand, as consumers remain wary of returning to previous habits of shopping, visiting gyms, or eating out. Texas, Florida, California, New York and others states have reversed their reopenings, closing down bars and delaying the onset of indoor dining.
“The biggest issue is that PPP is short-term help," said Adam Ozimek, chief economist at Upwork, a freelancing platform. “And now we’re dealing with a mid to long-term problem."
A survey by the National Federation of Independent Business found that as of mid-June, 14% of small businesses that borrowed from the PPP expected they would have to lay off some workers when their loan ran out.
The program provided loans of up to $10 million for small businesses to help them recover from the government-ordered shutdowns and revenue losses caused by the virus outbreak. The average loan amount for the entire program was $107,000, the Treasury Department said in a broad summary of the program.
The loans can be forgiven if businesses mostly use the money to continue paying workers. The program initially was set to expire June 30 but was extended last week to Aug. 8, with $132 billion still available.
The recipients employed 51 million people before the pandemic began, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. That amounts to about 85% of all workers at companies with fewer than 500 employees. The government will not know how many of these jobs were actually saved until companies apply to have the loans forgiven, a process that is just beginning.
