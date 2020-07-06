The Small Business Administration released the names of small businesses and nonprofits that received at least $150,000 in funding through the…

Largest PPP loans in the Richmond region

Businesses in the Richmond region that received loans of between $5 million and $10 million from the Paycheck Protection Program and the number of jobs they retained, according to government data released Monday. Some businesses did not have the number of jobs retained listed in the data.

• Apple Eight Hospitality Management: 500 jobs

• Atlantic Coast Dining Inc.: 500 jobs

• Cranemasters Inc.: jobs not listed

• Draper-Aden Associates Inc.: 250 jobs

• Fire & Life Safety America Inc.: 500 jobs

• Industrial Turnaround Corp.: 455 jobs

• Morton G. Thalhimer Inc.: 424 jobs

• NCG Care Inc.: 500 jobs

• Old Dominion Insulation Inc.: 450 jobs

• Ortho Virginia Inc.: jobs not listed

• Quality Plus Services: 387 jobs

• Snagajob.com Inc.: 327 jobs

• Timmons Group Inc.: jobs not listed

• TSRC Inc.: 374 jobs

• United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS): jobs not listed

• Virginia Family Dentistry: 393 jobs

• Waco Inc.: 482 jobs

• Williams, Mullen, Clark and Dobbins: 429 jobs

• Winebow Inc.: 500 jobs

• W.O. Grubb Steel Erection Inc.: 361 jobs

• Woodfin Heating Inc.: jobs not listed

Source: U.S. Small Business Administration