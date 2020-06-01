About a dozen or so merchants in Carytown boarded up their storefronts Sunday to prevent looting and destruction.
It came after three stores - Schwarzschild Jewelers, Need Supply Co. and Buffalo Exchange - were broken into Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
"This was not the protestors doing this," said Amanda Slone, president of the Carytown Merchants Association.
The break-ins Saturday night and Sunday morning "had nothing to do with protestors. While the police were trying to handle that elsewhere in the city, these people came into Carytown for one reason - to break-in and to loot," she said.
To prevent that from happening again on Sunday night and Monday morning, the dozen plus merchants along the one-mile stretch of West Cary Street between Thompson Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard boarded up their storefronts. Most of the stores and restaurants are locally-owned.
"We advised people as to what they needed to do to protect their businesses," Slone said.
Some of the merchants hadn't opened their stores yet. Others are open but can still operate with the windows boarded.
For instance, the Greek on Cary restaurant is offering carryout but not inside sit-down service, she said.
"None of us can take this kind of a bite," she said of the looting and broken storefront windows. "The [coronavirus quarantine] has been a hit on our businesses and we can't take the additional loss of inventory and broken windows."
Boarding up their shops "has been preventative for those businesses," she said.
A protest is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Monday at Monroe Park near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus. The protestors are slated to march westward on West Main Street to Carytown and then loop back to Monroe Park.
Slone said merchants are aware of the march that is slated to go through Carytown, but she said they believe this will be a peaceful protest.
