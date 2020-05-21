Colonial Williamsburg is extending the closure of most of its historic properties, restaurants and other hotels into June because of the coronavirus.
But the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, which runs the living history museum and hotel properties, said Thursday that it expects portions of the Historic Area and art museums to reopen after Virginia moves into Phase Two of reopening businesses during the pandemic. Gov. Ralph Northam hasn't said when Phase Two will take place.
The foundation had announced last month that the Historic Area, art museums, restaurants and hotels will be temporarily closed through May 31.
However, some Colonial Williamsburg hospitality facilities have resumed limited operations or will soon resume operations under the governor's Phase One reopening, the foundation said.
For instance, Chowning’s Tavern in the Historic Area will open its outdoor seating area on weekends starting Saturday May 23. The Williamsburg Craft House store in Merchants Square reopened May 15, while the other Merchants Square retail stores and restaurants are expected to reopen by June 1.
“Over the next month, we plan to take further steps toward reopening our museums and more of our hospitality facilities," said Colonial Williamsburg President and CEO Cliff Fleet. "Throughout this process, our principal aim is to protect the health and safety of our employees, guests and the broader community.”
Extending the closure into June will not result in any additional employee furloughs, the foundation said.
