Mark Motley was busy last month.
His Motleys Asset Disposition Group bought a warehouse on Deepwater Terminal Road in South Richmond for $3.5 million. And the company acquired an Chesterfield County auction business that enabled him to bring on board its owner who now is the company's broker in charge and director of real estate auctions.
As for the warehouse, Motley decided to buy the building when Alloy Polymers, a provider of compounding services to the plastic industry, vacated its 203,684-square-foot building in October.
The building at 3310 Deepwater Terminal Road is a perfect location for Motley - it is only a couple doors north from his company's headquarters at 3600 Deepwater Terminal Road. It also has great accessibility to I-95 and is close to the Richmond Marine Terminal.
He will use the warehouse for his Motleys Logistic Systems business that he bought in 2016. That business provides warehouse space to a variety of customers who ship products as needed.
The logistics business' main 330,000-square-foot warehouse is at 2700 Deepwater Terminal Road.
"We ran out of space down there and we were looking for additional warehouse," Motley said about the main warehouse building. "This facility will provide us with the extra space we need."
Motley plans to renovate the recently acquired warehouse.
Also last month, his company bought River City Auction & Realty LLC.
Ernie Rogers, who had owned River City Auction & Realty, assumed the role of Motleys broker in charge and director of real estate auctions. Rogers also now oversees sales for other Motleys businesses - residential real estate for Motleys Real Estate, luxury home sales for Motleys Masterpiece, foreclosure services for Fortis and commercial real estate for SVN/Motleys.
"We were looking for someone who brought a lot of not only real estate skills but auction skills to our company," Motley said. "It in an effort to grow the business and expand the business."
Motleys wanted to grow its real estate auction business as well as reinvigorating its residential brokerage business. For instance, it is expanding into North Carolina and Rogers has a broker license in that state.
"It was a nice fit with him," Motley said about Rogers.
Motleys Asset Disposition Group, founded in 1967, has specialized divisions including real estate, industrial assets, automotive remarketing, business liquidations, foreclosures and accelerated tax sales.
