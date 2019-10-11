Grove Avenue Piano music school has relocated and changed its name.
The shop, which had been on Grove Avenue near Libbie Avenue, moved earlier this month to 2323 Westwood Ave. in Henrico County. It changed its name to the Westwood Music Club to reflect the new location and its new focus.
The original Grove Avenue Piano, which offers just piano lessons, still operates from the Tabernacle Baptist Church at Grove Avenue and Meadow Street in the Fan District, company owner and founder Ryan Corbitt said.
Westwood Music Club will focus just on offering piano, guitar, voice, drums and ukulele lessons, he said. The previous location also sold pianos, sheet music, guitars and accessories, which the new space isn't doing.
"We become a music school....a cool music school," Corbitt said.
The 3,071-square-foot building gives the business enough room to have parents and others work or relax while students take their lessons.
Corbitt started Grove Avenue Piano in April 2012 by offering piano lessons at Tabernacle Baptist Church using some of the unused pianos and Sunday school rooms.
In 2017, he expanded his operations by taking over the Key Signatures music shop at 5705 Grove Ave. He saw an opportunity to operate a music lesson program on a larger scale.
But his lease on the Grove Avenue building expired Sept. 30, so Corbitt reevaluated his operations. He decided he wanted to continue offering music and voice lessons.
He found the building to lease on Westwood Avenue, which is across the street from the Sears Outlet store.
