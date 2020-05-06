Small businesses across Virginia have been approved for almost $12.7 billion in loans from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to federal data released this week.
In the first round of funding, which totaled about $349 billion nationwide, more than $8.72 billion was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration for a total of 40,371 loans for Virginia businesses, the agency said.
In the second round — which began April 27 and is still ongoing — more than $3.97 billion had been approved for 46,368 loans in Virginia as of May 1, according to numbers released by the SBA. The total amount nationwide so far has been $310 billion in loans.
The Paycheck Protection Program is designed to help businesses keep afloat for eight weeks by paying employees and covering some other expenses such as rent during the coronavirus pandemic. The loans are forgivable, but businesses have to spend the money according to guidelines including putting at least 75% into payroll.
Businesses in California were approved for the most loans with a total of $33.2 billion in the second round, followed by New York at $17.6 billion, the SBA figures show.
Todd Curran, founder and CEO of Richmond-based Savage Apparel Co., a maker of sports apparel for amateur athletics such as ultimate Frisbee, said his company secured a Paycheck Protection Program loan in mid-April.
As a result, the company has been able to rehire some employees who were laid off when business declined as a result of athletic events beings canceled during the pandemic.
The loan went to XII Brands, a company created when Savage Apparel merged earlier this year with Seattle-based Five Ultimate, along with its sister company ARIA Discs. The company had to lay off about half of its 31 employees because of the pandemic, but it is now back to an employment of 25, Curran said.
“We are working on bringing back a couple of more people,” Curran said, adding that his goal is to meet the requirement to put 75% of the loan money into payroll. “We want to get back to full steam as soon as we can — that is the goal.”
The average loan size in the first round of the PPP program was $206,000, but the average loan size in the second round so far is $79,000, according to SBA.
The Virginia Bankers Association said those figures show the program “is broadly based and assisting the smallest of small businesses. In fact, over 70% of loans are under $50,000.”
The SBA said Wednesday that the second round of funding, which kicked off April 27, has awarded more than 2.37 million loans nationwide worth $181 billion as of May 5. More than 900,000 of those loans, worth $57.29 billion, were issued by small lenders.
Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank reported Wednesday that it had received approval so far for more than 10,600 Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling more than $1.75 billion.
In the first round, the bank had 6,484 loans approved for a total of $1.424 billion, while in the second round it has been approved so far for 4,150 loans for a total of $330 million.
Atlantic Union, one of the largest banks based on assets with headquarters in Virginia, said it continues processing loans for current and new customers and will do so until the current round of PPP funding is depleted.
XII Brands got its loan from Virginia Community Capital, a nonprofit community development financial institution.
“Having eight weeks of payroll kind of allowed a breath of fresh air and revived us a little bit to say ‘we can get through this and will come out of the other side stronger,’” Curran said.
XII Brands has been able to find business partly through sales of its products called neckies, a neck cloth which can be used as a face mask, he said. The company introduced a new line of neckies for children last week.
“Even though it is not medical grade, it is a comfortable way of covering your face and trying to adhere to rules and regulations,” Curran said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.