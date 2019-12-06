Richmond-based apparel company Need Supply Co. is opening a pop-up store in Charlottesville for the holidays.
Need Supply, which operates its flagship store at 3100 W. Cary St. in Carytown, is locating the temporary store inside the Common House social club building at 206 W. Market St. in Charlottesville.
The space will be set up as a showroom, allowing customers to see and feel the merchandise before buying something for home delivery. The holiday pop-up shop will feature Need Supply's apparel as well as a range of accessories, home goods and beauty and skincare products.
The temporary store will operate for the general public from Dec. 8 to Dec. 22.
Need Supply decided to open the temporary shop in Common House after the contemporary social club announced its expansion to a location in downtown Richmond, which is slated to open next year.
"A partnership with Common House offered the opportunity to blend our ethos with another Virginia business who shares our appreciation of – and commitment to – the 'makers' and 'doers' improving life through design," said Fanny Damiette, vice president of brand and marketing at NSTO, Need Supply Co's parent company.
Need Supply Co. offers men's and women's apparel. It has three stores — its flagship store in Carytown in Richmond and two stores in Japan.
