The Jumpology indoor trampoline park near Virginia Center Commons mall is changing its name to Defy.
The name change reflects a rebranding that Utah-based CircusTrix is undertaking at its network of indoor recreation parks across the country that operate under different names. It has more than 45 parks nationwide.
As the company expands by opening new locations or acquiring others, it said it needed a name that unifies its fast-growing network.
“As CircusTrix has grown and scaled, we felt it was time for the parks to be united under one strong brand,” said Case Lawrence, CEO of CircusTrix, an international franchisor of indoor trampoline and extreme recreation parks. “Defy represents a unique lifestyle brand that is aimed at capturing teens and young adults in the tricking and Gtramp communities. We have ambitious plans for this brand to cultivate relationships with the world's leading trickers and influencers and unite them as a community.”
The Jumpology park, which opened in March 2013 at 10087 Brook Road, will hold a grand reopening under the new name on Saturday Dec. 28.
The company said that while its name is changing, it is still the same place inside and it will continue to honor all existing programs and promotions, gift cards, party bookings, seasonal passes and special offers.
