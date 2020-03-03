The Colortree Group printing plant in Henrico County, which abruptly closed in June, soon will come back to life.
A Tulsa, Okla.-based provider of direct-mail marketing solutions plans to invest more than $31 million to take over the former Colortree plant at 8000 Villa Park Drive, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Moore DM Group here will create 239 new jobs. It primarily will manufacture envelopes at the new plant in addition as part of providing direct mail service offerings.
The company will prioritize hiring the 240 employees who were laid off in June when Colortree shut down the plant after operating for more than 30 years printing direct-mail envelopes, flyers and brochures.
Northam said Moore is making a significant investment to upgrade and return the vacant plant to productive use.
“We are pleased to welcome Moore to Virginia, and we are grateful for the company’s dedication to tapping into our talented workforce and revitalizing this facility,” Northam said in a statement.
Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Massachusetts for the project.
Moore said that its new investment will allow the company to purchase and install modern equipment needed to remove the outsourcing of its envelope production and increase the productivity of its direct mail operation.
“With the investment we are making in Richmond Print Group, we will bring next-generation technology to our clients,” said Gretchen Littlefield, Moore's chief executive officer.
Moore is a global leader in providing marketing solutions. It operates 33 companies with more than 2,000 employees.
After shutting down the plant, Colortree was forced into Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in September. Its equipment and other assets were sold at auction in September.
