Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED THURSDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CUMBERLAND, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), AND WESTERN LOUISA. IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, CAROLINE. IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, DINWIDDIE, LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, AND NOTTOWAY. IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA, GREENSVILLE. * FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED AHEAD OF A STRONG COLD FRONT THURSDAY MORNING ALONG AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 95. THE HEAVY RAIN MOVES EAST OF INTERSTATE 95 LATE THURSDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON. RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THIS MUCH RAINFALL WILL LEAD TO CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FLOODING. * RAPID RISES ON RIVERS AND CREEKS ARE LIKELY, ALONG WITH FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&