Publix will open its 14th area grocery store on June 10.
The Florida-based chain announced Wednesday the opening date for the 48,000-square-foot store on Charter Colony Parkway at Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.
A former Martin’s Food Markets store at that location was demolished last summer to make way for a Publix grocery store.
That former Martin’s store was the first and only area location that the Martin’s chain built from the ground up during its tenure in the Richmond area. The store had opened in late 2014 and closed in August 2017 when the Martin’s chain exited the market.
Publix announced in November 2018 that it had signed a lease for the Charter Colony space. But the footprint of was too big for Publix to fit its type of supermarket. That former Martin's store, at 74,000 square feet, had been the largest of its stores in the Richmond area.
Other Publix stores are under development or under construction in the area.
Plans call for Publix to have a store in the redeveloped Huguenot Village shopping center at the corner of Robious and Huguenot roads in Chesterfield.
Another store is planned for the Carytown Exchange development on West Cary Street. Construction has been underway for months on that shopping center where Publix plans to put a 45,000-square-foot grocery store. No opening date has been set, but the developers of Carytown Exchange had said last summer that it planned to have the center open to its first tenants in the first quarter of 2021.
