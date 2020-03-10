A trio of former managers with BB&T Capital Markets have established their own Richmond-based firm to provide investment banking and advisory services in the burgeoning market for renewable and alternative energy.
Robert Birdsey, Adam Hahn and Whit Wall recently co-founded GreenFront Energy Partners LLC.
The three founders - all Richmond-area natives - bring extensive experience in the energy sector, having worked together in energy investment banking for BB&T.
"All three of us have been flirting with pursuing an entrepreneurial idea for a while," said Birdsey, who previously led BB&T's energy investment banking group.
"The three of us have been working together well for five years, so we decided to start this new business together," he said. "The catalyst was recognizing that within the energy industry, the most exciting fundamentals revolve around renewables."
Renewables include such energy sources as solar and wind power, and the founders of GreenFront point to strong growth within that sector as evidence that investment banking and procurement services are in demand.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently forecasted that renewables, including hydroelectric power, will move from 17% of the overall U.S. mix of energy in 2019 to 21% in 2021, the firm noted.
"In 2021, renewables will be a larger portion of our electricity and energy mix than either nuclear or coal," Birdsey said.
GreenFront provides mergers and acquisitions services as well as helping with capital raises to businesses in the sector. It also has advisory services for corporate clients looking to buy power from renewable sources.
Corporations contracted for 13.6 gigawatts of clean energy in the United States in 2019, more than Washington D.C.’s entire annual energy consumption, the firm said. About 226 companies have made a commitment to go to 100% renewable energy sourcing.
"We are serving large corporate clients," said Wall, who previously was a senior vice president in BB&T’s energy investment banking group and also worked as an environmental consultant in New York City. "As more and more large corporations make commitments to sustainability, they are looking to source renewable energy to make up for greenhouse gas emissions."
The process of producing and procuring renewable energy is "extremely complex," Wall said, and often beyond the expertise of a corporation's internal teams. "We work with those teams to help them understand the procurement process and the contracts they sign."
The founders say their firm has network of more than 2,000 contacts within the energy sector, and the firm plans to work with clients nationally.
"Virginia is certainly a good market for solar, and we have seen a lot of growth over the last few years that we expect will continue, but our business is built to be national," said Hahn, whose previous roles include leading BB&T's utility investment banking coverage and working as a financial analysist for Dominion Energy.
