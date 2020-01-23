Construction should start in the next two months on a six-story residential building in downtown Richmond.
The Centennial Terrace building on East Main Street will feature a total of 53 units and about 2,150-square-feet of space for a retailer or restaurant on the ground level.
The project should be ready by late spring or early summer 2021.
The City of Richmond approved permits this week to allow for the development to move forward.
New York-based Goodstein Development Corp. is developing the apartment building on a parcel of vacant land that it has owned since 2005. The building would be on what is now a gravel parking lot along the south side of East Main Street about halfway between Fifth and Sixth streets.
The new 47,833-square-foot Centennial Terrace building also would be next to the Centennial Apartments at the corner of Sixth and Main streets, which Goodstein Development owns and renovated in 2016. The four-story Centennial Apartments has 24 units plus Chicano’s Cocina Bar & Grill and 521 Biscuits & Waffles spaces on the first floor.
"It is the right time. Richmond is doing great and downtown is exciting now," Lenny Bayer, the company's chief operating officer, said about starting construction on Centennial Terrace.
Goodstein Development had announced plans in 2005 to build a 18- to 22-story Centennial Towers building on the site where the planned Centennial Terrace and Centennial Apartments buildings are. That bigger project had called for retail on the street level, a couple of floors of office space, a boutique-style hotel, and 150 to 200 condominium units on the top floors.
Those plans never materialized because of the recession.
"Goodstein has been active in Richmond for years and we have always understood the site’s great potential for development....I am happy to say that day has finally arrived,” Bayer said.
Bayer said the current plans for Centennial Terrace is "what the market desires."
Centennial Terrace will feature 20 studio units, 18 one-bedroom units, 14 large one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom penthouse unit.
The apartments will range from 468 to 1,022 square feet, with most averaging around 600 square feet.
Amenities include a rooftop terrace/sundeck, gym and social club.
Rents are expected to start at $1,146 a month, the company said.
Goodstein Development has worked on commercial and residential properties in New York, Florida, Virginia and Arizona.
Its other area projects include converting the Dooley Madison Home on West Franklin Street in downtown Richmond into the 27-unit Presidential Court Club luxury condominiums and converting The Links apartments near Virginia Center Commons in Henrico County into 288 condominiums
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.