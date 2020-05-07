Nordstrom might be permanently closing its store in the Short Pump Town Center.
The Seattle-based retailer has been in discussions with Brookfield Properties, one of the largest mall operators in the country which owns part of Short Pump Town Center with local development company Pruitt Associates.
"There have been discussion about whether they will reopen that store," said Thomas E. “Tommy” Pruitt, whose family's company was one of the mall's original developers and it now owns 33.3% of the shopping center.
"We have not received official word yet if it is definitely closing," he said Thursday morning. "If they don't reopen, we have had a good run with Nordstrom. We have been very fortunate that they were with us initially. It has been a great run and we appreciate them being here."
The 120,000-square-foot store opened in September 2003 when the mall did.
Nordstrom announced this week that it is closing 16 full-line stores closing across the country. It didn't say which stores would close. Officials with Nordstrom could not be reached for comment.
Store employees are scheduled to have a online meeting Thursday morning "to discuss some important business updates," according to an email sent by store manager Adrianne Kohl.
Pruitt's comments comes as industry trade publication Women’s Wear Daily reported this week that the Short Pump store would be among the 16 stores to close.
The upscale department store chain said it is permanently closing the 16 stores and making other expense cuts in order to better strengthen its business for the long-term. The retailer has been hit hard in recent years by falling sales and disappointing earnings.
Nordstrom temporarily closed all of its 378 stores in 40 states on March 17 and plans to reopen them on a phased, market-by-market approach.
Landing Nordstrom at Short Pump Town Center was a coup for the mall's developers when the center was being planned 20 years ago. Nordstrom announced in April 2000 that it would be an anchor tenant along with Dillard's and Hecht's (now Macy's) at the 1.2 million-square-foot shopping center.
"We are thankful that they have been with us. They have been great partners," Pruitt said.
If Nordstrom leaves, Pruitt said the departure will give the mall's owners an opportunity to do something new or different in that space.
"They are at the front door of our mall. And we think that there is something special to do with that site," he said.
Same thing happened when department store retailer Lord & Taylor had committed to putting a store at Short Pump 20 years ago but later decided not do build one, Pruitt said.
As a result, the mall's owners reconfigured that then open space and landed Saxon Shoes, The Cheesecake Factory, Orvis and Urban Outfitters. "We made that a beautiful wing," he said.
Same could happen if Nordstrom leaves the mall, he said.
"Out of this will be an opportunity to do something with that site. If could be more restaurants or mixed use," Pruitt said. "I am not happy to see them leave if they do leave. But if it does happen, we will have an opportunity to do something there."
Nordstrom's full-line department stores, like the one at Short Pump Town Center, carry designer men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and accessories.
In Virginia, the chain operates two other full-line stores - in Fashion Centre at Pentagon City and at Tysons Corner - and seven of its off-price store format called Nordstrom Rack.
The chain said it is restructuring its operations to increase its flexibility to focus more on its online operations.
It also has has been closing a handful of underperforming full-line stores in the last couple of years, including the 160,000-square-foot store at MacArthur Center mall in downtown Norfolk in April 2019. Analysts have said those closings were necessary strategically.
The company has been spending money in recent years "to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. The impact of COVID-19 is only accelerating the importance of these capabilities in serving customers,” said Erik Nordstrom, the retailer's chief executive officer.
“More than ever, we need to work with flexibility and speed," he said. "Our market strategy helps with both, bringing inventory closer to where customers live and work, allowing us to use our stores as fulfillment centers to get products to customers faster."
Nordstrom also said it is restructuring its regions, support roles and corporate organization for greater speed and flexibility. This restructuring is expected to have a cost savings of about $150 million.
Before the closures, Nordstrom operated 116 full-line stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, 247 Nordstrom Rack stores, plus other formats.
It one of its boldest moves, the company last October opened its flagship store in New York City - a seven-story store for women and children on West 57th Street. It is across from the men's store that opened in April 2018.
Over 20% of all restaurants are not going to come back. Again you need to turn tables and have customers. Reduced seating capacity will mean less profits for restaurants and they will not be able to make money to pay the bills. The “Rush” hours of dinner at restaurants is changed forever
Retail will be changed forever. With so many people who didn’t learn how to order on line by people being off they have successfully learned how to navigate and buy on line. Over 30% of retail locations will be closed and the paradise has changed forever. Retail is changed
this is sad for their workers, customers, and other stores in the mall. This Nordstrom was,the first opportunity many young people (VCU grads) had to work in relatively high end fashion retail. And some went on to bigger jobs at Nordstrom or the industry.
