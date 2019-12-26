Gov. Ralph Northam is renewing 15 “Virginia Enterprise Zones” aimed at boosting economic development and private investment including a zone each in Hopewell and Petersburg.
Northam announced this week that the state was extending the designation to sites around Virginia for five years. The state partners with local governments through the program to provide incentives to businesses that invest in economically struggling areas.
Qualified businesses can receive of up to $800 per employee per year, as well as other types of grants.
Businesses in the 15 zones have created more than 350 jobs and invested more than $63 million in real estate improvements.
The 15 zones receiving renewals were initially designated in 2000, 2005 and 2010. Legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2019 allows zones designated after 2005 to apply for a third five-year period, and zones designated prior to 2005 can request one five-year renewal.
“The Virginia Enterprise Zone program is one of our most valuable tools for supporting local economic growth,” Northam said in a statement. “Providing state and local incentives for new investments and higher-wage jobs makes these communities more competitive when a business is deciding where to locate or whether to expand in our commonwealth.”
Since 2015, the Virginia Enterprise Zones program has generated more than $1.5 billion in investment and created 50,000 jobs in the designated zones.
The 15 zones that were renewed are: Charlotte County/Lunenburg County/Prince Edward County; Dickenson County/Town of Clintwood/Town of Haysi; Lancaster County/Northumberland County/Richmond County/Westmoreland County/Town of Kilmarnock/Town of Warsaw; Smyth County/Washington County/Town of Chilhowie/Town of Glade Spring; City of Hampton Urban Zone; Hopewell; Petersburg; Wythe County; Town of Bedford; City of Portsmouth South Zone; City of Norfolk; Prince George County; City of Staunton; –City of Franklin/Isle of Wight County/Southampton County; and Pittsylvania County.
