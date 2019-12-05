Northrop Grumman Corp. is cutting 41 jobs from its Richmond-area operations because a contract with the U.S. Army to replace information systems is ending.
A spokesman the Falls Church-based defense contractor said the affected employees were notified on Thursday that their employment will end in early February. The employees work at an office on Gateway Center Parkway just off Midlothian Turnpike.
The affected employees work on Northrop Grumman's global combat support system. The contract that is ending involves replacing U.S. Army information systems with a web-based enterprise planning system for maintenance, logistics, finance, and material management. Northrop Grumman said it has been the lead contractor on the program since 2007.
Additional job cuts are expected to happen between March and August, when all the contracted work is expected to be completed.
Northrop Grumman spokesman Patrick McNally said it is uncertain how many other employees might be affected by job cuts next year, but the number could be about the same as those announced Thursday. A notice that the company sent to state officials said the number of job cuts would depend on whether a bridging contract is formalized.
The company is trying to find other jobs for the affected employees, either within Northrop Grumman or through outplacement services, McNally said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.