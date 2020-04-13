North Anna nuclear power station

North Anna nuclear power station

 2015,DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH/

A water leak that forced the shutdown of one reactor at Dominion Energy's North Anna Power Station on Thursday is not considered a significant safety issue for local residents, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Monday.  

Unit 2 at the plant in Louisa County was shut down at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after operators discovered what a Dominion spokesman described as a "small water leak" in the reactor's coolant pumps.

The unit remained offline on Monday and repairs were still underway, a spokesman for the company said. Unit 1 was unaffected and was still operating at 100% capacity.

Dominion notified the resident inspector for the agency that regulates nuclear power plants, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

"The event was reportable and we are following up at the resident inspector level, but it is not a significant safety issue and there was no release of radioactive material to the environment nor any hazard for residents near the plant," a spokesman for the NRC said.

Richmond-based Dominion operates twin 980-megawatt nuclear reactors at the 1,043-acre North Anna Power Station. Together, the two units can produce enough energy for about 450,000 homes, but the company can pull power from other sources when a unit is down.

jblackwell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 775-8123

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email