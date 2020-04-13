A water leak that forced the shutdown of one reactor at Dominion Energy's North Anna Power Station on Thursday is not considered a significant safety issue for local residents, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Monday.
Unit 2 at the plant in Louisa County was shut down at about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after operators discovered what a Dominion spokesman described as a "small water leak" in the reactor's coolant pumps.
The unit remained offline on Monday and repairs were still underway, a spokesman for the company said. Unit 1 was unaffected and was still operating at 100% capacity.
Dominion notified the resident inspector for the agency that regulates nuclear power plants, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
"The event was reportable and we are following up at the resident inspector level, but it is not a significant safety issue and there was no release of radioactive material to the environment nor any hazard for residents near the plant," a spokesman for the NRC said.
Richmond-based Dominion operates twin 980-megawatt nuclear reactors at the 1,043-acre North Anna Power Station. Together, the two units can produce enough energy for about 450,000 homes, but the company can pull power from other sources when a unit is down.
