Abigail Farris Rogers - Executive Vice President, Chief Advancement Officer
The YMCA of Greater Richmond has announced promotions and expanded roles at their Richmond headquarters. Abigail Farris Rogers, who had been Senior Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer will be promoted to Executive Vice President. Joining her at the Executive Vice President level will be Megan O'Neil who held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Abby and Megan have been an invaluable asset to the Y as we have experienced unprecedented growth in memberships, programs and philanthropic efforts." Said Tim Joyce, CEO of the Y.
