Spinnaker Consulting Group leverages real-world expertise in Analytics, Risk + Compliance and Program Delivery to help Fortune 500’s navigate complex challenges.
Adam Searles joins Spinnaker as an analytics consultant, where he’ll apply his operations expertise to uncover solutions that improve client organizations’ employee and customer experience. Adam is the 9th member to join the Data & Analytics practice area, and he’ll be focused on general operations analytics for Spinnaker's financial services and healthcare clients. Previously, Adam worked as an operations analyst and leader at Capital One for more than a decade.
Spinnaker Consulting Group, 8000 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23229, 804.510.0768
