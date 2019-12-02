Adam Searles

Spinnaker Consulting Group leverages real-world expertise in Analytics, Risk + Compliance and Program Delivery to help Fortune 500’s navigate complex challenges.

Adam Searles joins Spinnaker as an analytics consultant, where he’ll apply his operations expertise to uncover solutions that improve client organizations’ employee and customer experience. Adam is the 9th member to join the Data & Analytics practice area, and he’ll be focused on general operations analytics for Spinnaker's financial services and healthcare clients.  Previously, Adam worked as an operations analyst and leader at Capital One for more than a decade. 

Spinnaker Consulting Group, 8000 Franklin Farms Drive, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23229, 804.510.0768

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription