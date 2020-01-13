Amy Covey

Porter Realty Company is pleased to announce that Amy Covey has joined its staff and will be working directly with one of the firm's principals. Amy brings more than twenty years of commercial real estate knowledge and has extensive experience in marketing and brokerage services, most recently as the marketing director for Colliers International. Amy completed coursework at Virginia Commonwealth University and is a member of CREW Richmond.

