Amy Rybar Menefee, CPA, CFE

Keiter, a Glen Allen-based Certified Public Accounting firm, is pleased to announce an internal promotion to Partner.

Amy Rybar Menefee has been with Keiter for numerous years. She has demonstrated a sincere dedication to our clients, developed her technical expertise in their areas of specialization, and has worked tirelessly to make our growing Firm the best it can be.

Amy has 20 years of assurance services experience.

