An Barry Bui, MD, FACC, FHRS

Dr. An Barry Bui, electrophysiologist comes to Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists with significant experience in complex catheter ablations and advanced device therapies. He is a Fellow with the American College of Cardiology and Heart Rhythm Society. He will provide comprehensive cardiac electrophysiology services based out of the VCS - Stony Point Office located at 8700 Stony Point Parkway. He is now available for patient consultations at 804.288.4827.

