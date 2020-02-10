Atlantic Union Bank welcomes Andrea Weissbart to Richmond as VP, Workplace Solutions Relationship Manager. With over 16 years of experience in financial services, Andrea will manage our workplace financial wellness program, Solutions Banking, providing personal banking benefits to the employees of area businesses and members of local organizations.
