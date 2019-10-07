HHHunt announces that Ann Kelly has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Kelly has over three decades of finance and accounting experience in the real estate industry and previously served as Senior Vice President of Finance & Risk Management. In her new role, Kelly will serve on HHHunt's Executive Committee.
Based in the company's Richmond office, Kelly will oversee HHHunt's corporate finance and accounting functions across all business lines, including corporate cash flow. She will work with all divisions to ensure debt and equity are available for new investment opportunities. Kelly also will advise HHHunt's Chief Executive Officer and Executive team regarding capital investments to support the company's growth while providing strategic direction for financial commitments.
Kelly is a graduate of Virginia Tech where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in History and Economics. She is a Board Member of the March of Dimes Virginia Chapter, HHHunt representative to the Benchmark Group, member of LEAD Virginia's class of 2019, and previously served on the Advisory Board for UnBoundRVA.
Since 1966, HHHunt has been a diversified regional leader in real estate development, building and management with residential communities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland.
