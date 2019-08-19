Anoop M. Shah, MD

Dr. Anoop Shah joins Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists as an interventional cardiologist with fellowship training in coronary, structural, and peripheral vascular intervention. He has a particular interest in transradial cardiac catheterization, percutaneous PFO closure, and endovascular treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Dr. Shah will be based out of the NEW VCS Stony Point office and is available for patient consultations September 2019. To schedule please call 804.323-5011.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular in this Section
Upcoming Business Events
-
Aug 21
-
Aug 22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.