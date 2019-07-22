Antwane J. Brooks

Richmond customers at our Parham and Broad branch have a new friendly face to greet them when they bank - Atlantic Union Bank is pleased to welcome Antwane J. Brooks as new Branch Manager. Along with his eight years of experience in financial services, Antwane brings a passion for customer service and relationship building. "My goal is to provide the ultimate customer experience to our community," says Antwane. "I know how complicated banking can get and it shouldn't be that way. I'm looking forward to simplifying banking as I get to know our customers - so we can grow together."

