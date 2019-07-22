Antwane J. Brooks

Richmond, VA (23219)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 97F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.