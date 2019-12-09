Reed Smith recently added Ariel Wossené as an associate in the Richmond office in the firm's Financial Industry Group. Ariel represents financial institutions and companies in various industries on issues related to contract disputes, fraud, misrepresentation and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. She also works on commercial and general litigation and bankruptcy matters. Prior to joining Reed Smith, she clerked for the 23rd Judicial Circuit Court in Roanoke and the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria.
