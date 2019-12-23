Benjamin Murray

Atlantic Union Bank welcomes Benjamin Murray to Mechanicsville where he'll put his customer-first style to work as the new Branch Manager. Among other duties, Ben will help grow the bank's portfolio of small business clients. "Every client has a unique situation that deserves a tailored approach. I'll work hard to get to know them and understand their financial situations," says Ben. "When my clients succeed, we both succeed."

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription