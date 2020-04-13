Benjamin S. Pavlich, PE, SE

Ben has joined Dunbar Milby Williams Pittman & Vaughan as a senior engineer. He brings 13 years of engineering experience to the firm and has bachelor's and master's degrees in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University. DMWPV is a structural engineering consulting firm with offices in Richmond and Charlottesville.

