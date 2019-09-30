We are proud to announce Beth Carpenter has joined us at EXIT First Realty as the new PRINCIPAL BROKER, who will bring with her 17+ years of experience. What a great addition to the company!
Direct- (804) 247-5896, Office- (804) 527-EXIT, www.bethsellsrva.com
EXIT focuses on building strong, successful real estate agents through 5 ways: Training, Branding, Culture, Technology, and Security.
