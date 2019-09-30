Beth Carpenter

We are proud to announce Beth Carpenter has joined us at EXIT First Realty as the new PRINCIPAL BROKER, who will bring with her 17+ years of experience. What a great addition to the company!

Direct- (804) 247-5896, Office- (804) 527-EXIT, www.bethsellsrva.com

EXIT focuses on building strong, successful real estate agents through 5 ways: Training, Branding, Culture, Technology, and Security.

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription