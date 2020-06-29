Bettina G. Welsh

Bettina Garcia Welsh, CFO, ICF International, was appointed Vice Chair, FIRST Chesapeake Board .

FIRST Chesapeake is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing STEM-based leadership programs to thousands of middle and high school students in Virginia, DC and Maryland every year.

"The board and I would like to express our appreciation for Dean and Bettina's deep commitment to the FIRST Chesapeake mission", said James Kresge, former Chairman.

