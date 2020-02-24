Austin Brockenbrough & Associates, LLC is proud to announce that Bob Polino has been made a Partner as of January 1, 2020. As part of the ownership and leadership team at Brockenbrough, Bob will continue to serve as the Director of the Site Development practice. Bob has over 25 years of engineering experience and has been managing projects and leading global teams for the past 20 years. He has a Bachelor's in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Penn State University and an MBA from the College of William and Mary. Please contact Bob for any needs related to architecture and engineering in the areas of parks and recreation, site, survey/SUE, transportation, or utilities (including water and wastewater).
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.
Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.
Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Most Popular
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
144-year-old Watkins Nurseries files for bankruptcy protection; foreclosure auction canceled
-
Watch: Pilot lands world's largest passenger plane sideways during massive storm in London
-
Sources: Councilwoman Kimberly Gray to run for Richmond mayor
-
Amazon to open new fulfillment center in former Ace Hardware warehouse in Prince George
Upcoming Business Events
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.